25 Apartments for rent in Merrillville, IN with garage

Merrillville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:22am
1 Unit Available
5421 Marcella Road
5421 Marcella Road, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1248 sqft
Looking for a Single Family Home to rent? This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with lovely hardwood floors throughout the main level. Master bedroom has a bath with a stand-alone shower.
Results within 1 mile of Merrillville

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
9606 Lincoln Street
9606 Lincoln St, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212 This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Merrillville

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 N. Jay St
860 North Jay Avenue, Griffith, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath house with HARDWOOD and QUARTZ counter tops, full basement 2 car garage, spacious rooms and yard! - **4th of JULY SAVINGS: $500 off your First Months Rent** Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
627 S. Main Street Apt. 1
627 South Main Street, Crown Point, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Two bedroom main floor apartment - Large two bedroom one bath main floor apartment conveniently located in central Crown Point. Unit features plenty of closets/storage, kitchen with appliances, living room and office or extra living room.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2002 Lakewood Place
2002 Lakewood Place, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1826 sqft
WOODED and SERENE!!!Totally updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath well cared for 2 story home!Big Living room with BRICK FIREPLACE and HARDWOOD FLOORS! Beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, plenty of cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 1

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~
Results within 10 miles of Merrillville

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24124 S Lakeside Trl
24124 Lakeside Tr, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Lakeside property with shared wraparound deck, garden, waterfall, and pond.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9735 Wildwood Court
9735 Wildwood Court, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE & conveniently located off 45th, this FIRST FLOOR condo will be ready for occupancy JUNE 1st! Condo features 2 beds, 2 bath, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, a PATIO outside the sliding glass doors, plenty of

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
City Guide for Merrillville, IN

Looking for an apartment in Merrillville? Great! We have those! Read on to get the skinny on the apartment game around here.

A shopping and dining hub, Merrillville is home to a large concentration of big-box stores, as well as one of the largest shopping malls in Indiana. Also proudly calling Merrillville home is Chicagoland's largest water park, the Deep River Waterpark. Of course, there's more to do around here than just spend money, although you wouldn't know it by just passing through. For instance, Hidden Lake Park and Independence Park are two popular spots, both big and beautiful with small lakes and a great view of the fireworks on the 4th of July. Forest Hill Park is closer to the city center and, although it’s located beneath an Interstate, is still a nice, green area to take the dog out for a run.

Rental rates vary greatly in this city. There are few studio apartments that rent for about $300. However, inexpensive apartments go fast around here, and most apartments for rent will be more than $600. There are also a few rental homes in the $600 - $800 range. Of course, you can always find a roommate and rent a much bigger apartment with more luxury amenities for about $700 to $1,200, or get a nice, big townhouse in a quiet neighborhood for $1,200+.

What kind of amenities are you looking for? If you need a swimming pool, volleyball court, tennis court, clubhouse, picnic area, laundry room, and parking, then you will be happy to know that all of these amenities come with the more affordable apartments. Things that drive prices up around here are location, size, privacy, and units with special features, such as an in-unit washer and dryer, a garage, or a fireplace. Some apartments rent at higher rates because of the access to hiking and bike trails, lakefront, or nearby shopping and entertainment. Others are just ridiculously big and feature fancy conveniences, such as apartment cleaning and on-site dry cleaning.

Looking for a pet friendly pad? Well, you’re in luck. Not only does Merrillville have plenty of pet friendly apartments, there are also pet friendly apartments with small, fenced in yards, which makes for a very dog friendly feature. Or, you could always check out the houses for rent, although there are many different landlords with many different degrees of puppy love.

So, that's the guide to renting and living in Merrillville. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Merrillville, IN

Merrillville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

