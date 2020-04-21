All apartments in McCordsville
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:32 PM

8888 North White Tail Trail

8888 N White Tail Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8888 N White Tail Trail, McCordsville, IN 46055

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
SPRING SPECIAL: A qualified applicant who starts a lease by May 1st will receive 50% off rent for May and June! This home is available for no-contact showings 7 days per week! Settle into this spacious 4 Bed 2.5 Bathroom home in the heart of McCordsville. This home features an office that could also be used as an additional bedroom or playroom, a great room with a gas fireplace, kitchen with an island, unfinished basement, 2 car garage, and large bedrooms with walk in closets. A privacy fence completes the back yard for summer enjoyment. Only 5 minutes from Geist Reservoir. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5c3e26cc-0d48-467a-adee-fa92028c39b4&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8888 North White Tail Trail have any available units?
8888 North White Tail Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
What amenities does 8888 North White Tail Trail have?
Some of 8888 North White Tail Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8888 North White Tail Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8888 North White Tail Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8888 North White Tail Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8888 North White Tail Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8888 North White Tail Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8888 North White Tail Trail offers parking.
Does 8888 North White Tail Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8888 North White Tail Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8888 North White Tail Trail have a pool?
No, 8888 North White Tail Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8888 North White Tail Trail have accessible units?
No, 8888 North White Tail Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8888 North White Tail Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8888 North White Tail Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8888 North White Tail Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8888 North White Tail Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

