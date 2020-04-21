8888 North White Tail Trail

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPRING SPECIAL: A qualified applicant who starts a lease by May 1st will receive 50% off rent for May and June! This home is available for no-contact showings 7 days per week! Settle into this spacious 4 Bed 2.5 Bathroom home in the heart of McCordsville. This home features an office that could also be used as an additional bedroom or playroom, a great room with a gas fireplace, kitchen with an island, unfinished basement, 2 car garage, and large bedrooms with walk in closets. A privacy fence completes the back yard for summer enjoyment. Only 5 minutes from Geist Reservoir. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=5c3e26cc-0d48-467a-adee-fa92028c39b4&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.