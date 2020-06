Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This cozy home is ready for its new Tenant. There is a large enclosed Front Porch that you will absolutely love. There are 3 bedrooms 1 bath and even a loft to use for another bedroom, or an office, whatever you may need. Inside your new home, there is new carpet, new paint, updated bathroom, updated kitchen and so many more reasons to make this home. You don't want to miss out on this great find. The fridge and range will be installed at the time of rental.