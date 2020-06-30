All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 8207 East 50th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
8207 East 50th Street
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:11 AM

8207 East 50th Street

8207 East 50th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8207 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 3 Bedroom home offers you ad your family over 1100 square feet. The large fireplace in the Living room is the perfect center point to relax after a hard days work. There is a laundry room in the home for added convenience. The carpets in all the bedrooms makes the home feel warm and cozy. There is a large kitchen and lots of space for you and your family. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great area. The stove and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8207 East 50th Street have any available units?
8207 East 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8207 East 50th Street have?
Some of 8207 East 50th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8207 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8207 East 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8207 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 8207 East 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 8207 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 8207 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8207 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8207 East 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8207 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 8207 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8207 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 8207 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8207 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8207 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8207 East 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8207 East 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis