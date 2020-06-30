8207 East 50th Street

Amenities

This 3 Bedroom home offers you ad your family over 1100 square feet. The large fireplace in the Living room is the perfect center point to relax after a hard days work. There is a laundry room in the home for added convenience. The carpets in all the bedrooms makes the home feel warm and cozy. There is a large kitchen and lots of space for you and your family. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great area. The stove and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.