8207 East 50th Street

This 3 Bedroom home offers you ad your family over 1100 square feet. The large fireplace in the Living room is the perfect center point to relax after a hard days work. There is a laundry room in the home for added convenience. The carpets in all the bedrooms makes the home feel warm and cozy. There is a large kitchen and lots of space for you and your family. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this great area. The stove and the fridge will be placed at the time of rental.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
