8162 Madrone Court

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Quiet, wooded cul de sac lot in desired North Woods at Geist! Lots of light from the 2 skylights in the cathedral ceiling in the great room. Great room has brick full wall fireplace with raised hearth. Finished garage and 10x6 storage barn. Bright kitchen with appliances and granite counters. Hardwood flooring in all bedrooms!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.