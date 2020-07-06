All apartments in Lawrence
8162 Madrone Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8162 Madrone Court

8162 Madrone Court · No Longer Available
Location

8162 Madrone Court, Lawrence, IN 46236
Admirals Landing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***2nd Full Month Rent Free with 15 Month Lease******Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!***Quiet, wooded cul de sac lot in desired North Woods at Geist! Lots of light from the 2 skylights in the cathedral ceiling in the great room. Great room has brick full wall fireplace with raised hearth. Finished garage and 10x6 storage barn. Bright kitchen with appliances and granite counters. Hardwood flooring in all bedrooms!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8162 Madrone Court have any available units?
8162 Madrone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8162 Madrone Court have?
Some of 8162 Madrone Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8162 Madrone Court currently offering any rent specials?
8162 Madrone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8162 Madrone Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8162 Madrone Court is pet friendly.
Does 8162 Madrone Court offer parking?
Yes, 8162 Madrone Court offers parking.
Does 8162 Madrone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8162 Madrone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8162 Madrone Court have a pool?
No, 8162 Madrone Court does not have a pool.
Does 8162 Madrone Court have accessible units?
No, 8162 Madrone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8162 Madrone Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8162 Madrone Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8162 Madrone Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8162 Madrone Court does not have units with air conditioning.

