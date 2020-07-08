All apartments in Lawrence
Location

8046 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
8046 E. 46th Street - Property Id: 211345

2 Bedroom/1 Bath - $225 a week (includes all utilities - gas, water, electric) or $925 monthly (utilities included) Deposit: $800

* Proof of Income and Rental History is required....

Address: 8046 E. 46th Street, Unit B. East of Franklin Road on 46th Street. MUST SEE: Much larger than it looks and very clean.

Very large living room, Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar, Newer appliances, Bedroom 1 - 15x17, Bedroom 2 - 10x12, private patio, private parking, over 1100sf

Application Required

Required: Proof of income, Good rental history with references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211345
Property Id 211345

(RLNE5511514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8046 E 46th St B have any available units?
8046 E 46th St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 8046 E 46th St B have?
Some of 8046 E 46th St B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8046 E 46th St B currently offering any rent specials?
8046 E 46th St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8046 E 46th St B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8046 E 46th St B is pet friendly.
Does 8046 E 46th St B offer parking?
Yes, 8046 E 46th St B offers parking.
Does 8046 E 46th St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8046 E 46th St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8046 E 46th St B have a pool?
No, 8046 E 46th St B does not have a pool.
Does 8046 E 46th St B have accessible units?
No, 8046 E 46th St B does not have accessible units.
Does 8046 E 46th St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8046 E 46th St B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8046 E 46th St B have units with air conditioning?
No, 8046 E 46th St B does not have units with air conditioning.

