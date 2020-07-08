8046 E 46th St B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

8046 E. 46th Street - Property Id: 211345



2 Bedroom/1 Bath - $225 a week (includes all utilities - gas, water, electric) or $925 monthly (utilities included) Deposit: $800



* Proof of Income and Rental History is required....



Address: 8046 E. 46th Street, Unit B. East of Franklin Road on 46th Street. MUST SEE: Much larger than it looks and very clean.



Very large living room, Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast bar, Newer appliances, Bedroom 1 - 15x17, Bedroom 2 - 10x12, private patio, private parking, over 1100sf



Application Required



Required: Proof of income, Good rental history with references.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211345

