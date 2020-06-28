All apartments in Lawrence
7920 East 49th Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 9:00 PM

7920 East 49th Street

Location

7920 East 49th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice cozy bungalow IÃƒÂ¯Ã‚Â¿Ã‚Â½??m the Lawrence area Offering sleek updates throughout, amazing bedroom sizes and appliances with washer dryer hook ups. This location also has off street parking with one car garage and fenced back yard.

Tenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7920 East 49th Street have any available units?
7920 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 7920 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7920 East 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7920 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7920 East 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 7920 East 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7920 East 49th Street offers parking.
Does 7920 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7920 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7920 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 7920 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7920 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 7920 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7920 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7920 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7920 East 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7920 East 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
