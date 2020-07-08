7650 East 51st Street

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
Located in Lawrence Township off 50th & Franklin Rd. Home features lovely laminate flooring throughout. Large living room area with a decorative only fireplace. Nice kitchen. Unfinished basement great for storage. Large patio great for entertaining and a fenced backyard. 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.