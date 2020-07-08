All apartments in Lawrence
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7650 East 51st Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:24 PM

7650 East 51st Street

7650 East 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7650 East 51st Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Lawrence Township off 50th & Franklin Rd. Home features lovely laminate flooring throughout. Large living room area with a decorative only fireplace. Nice kitchen. Unfinished basement great for storage. Large patio great for entertaining and a fenced backyard. 2-car detached garage. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7650 East 51st Street have any available units?
7650 East 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7650 East 51st Street have?
Some of 7650 East 51st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7650 East 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7650 East 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7650 East 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7650 East 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 7650 East 51st Street offer parking?
Yes, 7650 East 51st Street offers parking.
Does 7650 East 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7650 East 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7650 East 51st Street have a pool?
No, 7650 East 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7650 East 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 7650 East 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7650 East 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7650 East 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7650 East 51st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7650 East 51st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

