Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

***Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. Your dream home awaits!*** This spacious Lawrence Township home is convenient to everything! Beautiful kitchen with tile flooring, granite counters, and all black appliances. 2-car detached garage on corner lot. Home has been recently updated and has a huge basement to spread out even more!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.