7540 East 47th Street

Unit Amenities range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7540 E 47th st with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Big kitchen with stainless steel range and frig. Utility room on main level. Large 2 car detached garage off of alley. Nearby schools, groceries and restaurants. A nice place to live. Call us now at 317-527-7036



Tenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.