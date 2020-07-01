All apartments in Lawrence
7540 East 47th Street

Location

7540 East 47th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7540 E 47th st with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Big kitchen with stainless steel range and frig. Utility room on main level. Large 2 car detached garage off of alley. Nearby schools, groceries and restaurants. A nice place to live. Call us now at 317-527-7036

Tenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 East 47th Street have any available units?
7540 East 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7540 East 47th Street have?
Some of 7540 East 47th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7540 East 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7540 East 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 East 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7540 East 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7540 East 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7540 East 47th Street offers parking.
Does 7540 East 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7540 East 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 East 47th Street have a pool?
No, 7540 East 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7540 East 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 7540 East 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 East 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7540 East 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7540 East 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7540 East 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

