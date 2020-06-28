7462 Pebblebrook Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Comfortable, quiet living. Well kept and updated, one-level home in quiet neighborhood at Pebblebrooke at Geist. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with luxury vinyl wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms. Large master includes a private bath. Recently stained deck to enjoy large fenced yard with trees. Two-car, attached garage with remote door opener.

Appliances include refrigerator, electric stove, built-in microwave, garbage disposer, washer and dryer, smoke alarms and water softener.

Security system available.



Required Charges include:nTenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.