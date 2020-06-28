All apartments in Lawrence
7462 Pebblebrook Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 2:09 PM

7462 Pebblebrook Court

7462 Pebblebrooke West Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7462 Pebblebrooke West Dr, Lawrence, IN 46236
Pebblebrooke At Geist

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Comfortable, quiet living. Well kept and updated, one-level home in quiet neighborhood at Pebblebrooke at Geist. Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with luxury vinyl wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms. Large master includes a private bath. Recently stained deck to enjoy large fenced yard with trees. Two-car, attached garage with remote door opener.
Appliances include refrigerator, electric stove, built-in microwave, garbage disposer, washer and dryer, smoke alarms and water softener.
Security system available.

Required Charges include:nTenant Pays Utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer, Trash Collection. nTenant must maintain Liability insurance on this property. nA $15 PMI Technology and Maintenance fee applies monthly. n
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7462 Pebblebrook Court have any available units?
7462 Pebblebrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 7462 Pebblebrook Court have?
Some of 7462 Pebblebrook Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7462 Pebblebrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
7462 Pebblebrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7462 Pebblebrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7462 Pebblebrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 7462 Pebblebrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 7462 Pebblebrook Court offers parking.
Does 7462 Pebblebrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7462 Pebblebrook Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7462 Pebblebrook Court have a pool?
No, 7462 Pebblebrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 7462 Pebblebrook Court have accessible units?
No, 7462 Pebblebrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7462 Pebblebrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7462 Pebblebrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7462 Pebblebrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7462 Pebblebrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
