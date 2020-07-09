7422 E 49th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Quiet Lawrence neighborhood with your own basketball court and fire pit! - This 3 bedroom, all-brick ranch is located in a highly desirable neighborhood in the heart of Lawrence and has an excellent layout. The interior features an updated eat-in kitchen, including a stove and fridge, fresh 2-tone paint throughout, plank flooring in the living room, along with new carpets in the bedrooms. This home includes a large fenced back yard with a half court basketball goal and built-in fire pit! Large patio for grilling as well. Attached garage with a workshop area is a plus. Located on a winding, sleepy street, convenient to shopping, all the parks, schools, and ready for you to call home. Please contact us today to schedule your viewing!



(RLNE4138957)