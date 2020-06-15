All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 7145 East 48th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
7145 East 48th Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 4:31 PM

7145 East 48th Street

7145 East 48th Street · (317) 662-2074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN 46226

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room. Lovely New Paint of the Entire Interior as well as the Deck. Brand New Roof and Driveway, New Water Heater, All New Kitchen Appliances, Refinishing of Kitchen Cabinets, All New Interior Light Fixtures, Kitchen Faucet, Garbage Disposal and More! Great Open Concept Floor Plan with Bright Living Room opening to Dining Area boasting Lovely view of Back Deck and Yard View through the Sliding Glass doors. Brand New Kitchen has a Cozy Breakfast Bar and All New Appliances Included! Great Brand New Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, and the Laundry Area with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up nestled right behind the Kitchen. Attached One Car Garage with Remote and Keyless Entry. Great Mature Trees on the Property and a Mostly Fenced Back Yard to Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends.This Home is a Gem and Ready for you to Move in Just in time for the Holidays!

Lawrence Township

Close to 465, Shopping, Entertainment and less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy!

This Home is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7145 East 48th Street have any available units?
7145 East 48th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7145 East 48th Street have?
Some of 7145 East 48th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7145 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7145 East 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7145 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7145 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7145 East 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7145 East 48th Street does offer parking.
Does 7145 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7145 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7145 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 7145 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7145 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 7145 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7145 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7145 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7145 East 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7145 East 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7145 East 48th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity