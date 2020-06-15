7145 East 48th Street

Amenities

Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room. Lovely New Paint of the Entire Interior as well as the Deck. Brand New Roof and Driveway, New Water Heater, All New Kitchen Appliances, Refinishing of Kitchen Cabinets, All New Interior Light Fixtures, Kitchen Faucet, Garbage Disposal and More! Great Open Concept Floor Plan with Bright Living Room opening to Dining Area boasting Lovely view of Back Deck and Yard View through the Sliding Glass doors. Brand New Kitchen has a Cozy Breakfast Bar and All New Appliances Included! Great Brand New Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, and the Laundry Area with Full Size Washer/Dryer Hook up nestled right behind the Kitchen. Attached One Car Garage with Remote and Keyless Entry. Great Mature Trees on the Property and a Mostly Fenced Back Yard to Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends.This Home is a Gem and Ready for you to Move in Just in time for the Holidays!



Lawrence Township



Close to 465, Shopping, Entertainment and less than 20 minutes to Downtown Indy!



This Home is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

