6435 Titania Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This 2 story home with 2 beds/2 baths and a finished loft space on the second level is move-in ready today! The great room features gorgeous vaulted-ceilings and an open floor plan concept that flows right into the kitchen. The kitchen has an eat-in dining area, plenty of cabinetry and countertop space, and all-white appliances. The fresh carpeting throughout is a soft neutral grey tone and the master-suite showcases a full bathroom and a walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The fenced-in backyard offers a storage shed and would be a perfect space for pets and entertaining guests! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.