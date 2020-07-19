All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6435 Titania Drive

6435 Titania Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6435 Titania Drive, Lawrence, IN 46236
Oaklandon

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home! This 2 story home with 2 beds/2 baths and a finished loft space on the second level is move-in ready today! The great room features gorgeous vaulted-ceilings and an open floor plan concept that flows right into the kitchen. The kitchen has an eat-in dining area, plenty of cabinetry and countertop space, and all-white appliances. The fresh carpeting throughout is a soft neutral grey tone and the master-suite showcases a full bathroom and a walk-in closet with built-in shelving. The fenced-in backyard offers a storage shed and would be a perfect space for pets and entertaining guests! This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6435 Titania Drive have any available units?
6435 Titania Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 6435 Titania Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6435 Titania Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6435 Titania Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6435 Titania Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6435 Titania Drive offer parking?
No, 6435 Titania Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6435 Titania Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6435 Titania Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6435 Titania Drive have a pool?
No, 6435 Titania Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6435 Titania Drive have accessible units?
No, 6435 Titania Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6435 Titania Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6435 Titania Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6435 Titania Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6435 Titania Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
