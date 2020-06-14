All apartments in Lawrence
5624 Wynridge Ct

5624 Wynridge Court · (317) 344-8585
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN 46235

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Room B: Furnished Private Bedroom, Shared 1.5 Baths · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing.
Sorry, not able to accept Section 8.

BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*.
PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS.

CALL/TEXT 317.344.8567

-- Large, 2000 sq. ft., Furnished House.
-- Private Bedroom w/ Private Bath or Shared Full Bath & Shared Half-Bath.
-- Utilities included.
-- Furnished Bedroom w/ Full-size bed/mattress.
-- Furnished main floor includes Living Room & Family Room w/ Fireplace, Roomy Kitchen w/ Island, separate Dining Room.
-- High-speed internet & utilities included.
-- Security system & controlled access included.
-- On-site Washer & Dryer.
-- Covered Parking available for extra fee.
-- Nice, Convenient Location (many nearby amenities, easy access to highway, 15-25 minutes to downtown Indy)
-- See Location Report: https://www.listreports.com/s/B1aumKKFf/infographics

No Pets. No Smoking.

Potential roommates must complete a standard rental application and agree to a routine background check.

PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A PRIVATE RESIDENCE WITH OCCASIONAL ROOM AVAILABILITY FOR SHORT-TERM STAYS. Please call 317.344.8567 to discuss availability and conditions.

CALL/TEXT 317.344.8567

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2555846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

