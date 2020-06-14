5624 Wynridge Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

We Are NOT Alpine Leasing.

Sorry, not able to accept Section 8.



BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*.

PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS.



CALL/TEXT 317.344.8567



-- Large, 2000 sq. ft., Furnished House.

-- Private Bedroom w/ Private Bath or Shared Full Bath & Shared Half-Bath.

-- Utilities included.

-- Furnished Bedroom w/ Full-size bed/mattress.

-- Furnished main floor includes Living Room & Family Room w/ Fireplace, Roomy Kitchen w/ Island, separate Dining Room.

-- High-speed internet & utilities included.

-- Security system & controlled access included.

-- On-site Washer & Dryer.

-- Covered Parking available for extra fee.

-- Nice, Convenient Location (many nearby amenities, easy access to highway, 15-25 minutes to downtown Indy)

-- See Location Report: https://www.listreports.com/s/B1aumKKFf/infographics



No Pets. No Smoking.



Potential roommates must complete a standard rental application and agree to a routine background check.



PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A PRIVATE RESIDENCE WITH OCCASIONAL ROOM AVAILABILITY FOR SHORT-TERM STAYS. Please call 317.344.8567 to discuss availability and conditions.



No Pets Allowed



