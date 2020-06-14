5624 Wynridge Ct

Amenities
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing.
Sorry, not able to accept Section 8.
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*.
PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS.
CALL/TEXT 317.344.8567
-- Large, 2000 sq. ft., Furnished House.
-- Private Bedroom w/ Private Bath or Shared Full Bath & Shared Half-Bath.
-- Utilities included.
-- Furnished Bedroom w/ Full-size bed/mattress.
-- Furnished main floor includes Living Room & Family Room w/ Fireplace, Roomy Kitchen w/ Island, separate Dining Room.
-- High-speed internet & utilities included.
-- Security system & controlled access included.
-- On-site Washer & Dryer.
-- Covered Parking available for extra fee.
-- Nice, Convenient Location (many nearby amenities, easy access to highway, 15-25 minutes to downtown Indy)
-- See Location Report: https://www.listreports.com/s/B1aumKKFf/infographics
No Pets. No Smoking.
Potential roommates must complete a standard rental application and agree to a routine background check.
PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS A PRIVATE RESIDENCE WITH OCCASIONAL ROOM AVAILABILITY FOR SHORT-TERM STAYS. Please call 317.344.8567 to discuss availability and conditions.
CALL/TEXT 317.344.8567
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2555846)