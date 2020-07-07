All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 5228 Boy Scout Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5228 Boy Scout Road
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

5228 Boy Scout Road

5228 Boy Scout Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5228 Boy Scout Road, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details!

This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is perfect if you need space!! It has upgrades with newer flooring, has beautiful wood work throughout, and also comes with a long car port. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Boy Scout Road have any available units?
5228 Boy Scout Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 5228 Boy Scout Road currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Boy Scout Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Boy Scout Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5228 Boy Scout Road is pet friendly.
Does 5228 Boy Scout Road offer parking?
Yes, 5228 Boy Scout Road offers parking.
Does 5228 Boy Scout Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5228 Boy Scout Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Boy Scout Road have a pool?
No, 5228 Boy Scout Road does not have a pool.
Does 5228 Boy Scout Road have accessible units?
No, 5228 Boy Scout Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Boy Scout Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5228 Boy Scout Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5228 Boy Scout Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5228 Boy Scout Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis