4930 Barlow Dr.

Now Showing - East Indianapolis: N Franklin Rd & E 50th St.
Single family ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Living room and eat in kitchen
Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fan in master bedroom,
Exterior Features Include: Storage shed, fenced yard, patio,
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:None
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
