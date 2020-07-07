All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4930 Barlow Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4930 Barlow Dr.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

4930 Barlow Dr.

4930 Barlow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4930 Barlow Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Now Showing - East Indianapolis: N Franklin Rd & E 50th St.
Single family ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Living room and eat in kitchen

Interior Features include: New paint, mini blinds, ceiling fan in master bedroom,
Exterior Features Include: Storage shed, fenced yard, patio,

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:None

CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas furnace, Gas water heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1985491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 Barlow Dr. have any available units?
4930 Barlow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4930 Barlow Dr. have?
Some of 4930 Barlow Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4930 Barlow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4930 Barlow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 Barlow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4930 Barlow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 4930 Barlow Dr. offer parking?
No, 4930 Barlow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4930 Barlow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 Barlow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 Barlow Dr. have a pool?
No, 4930 Barlow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4930 Barlow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4930 Barlow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 Barlow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 Barlow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4930 Barlow Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4930 Barlow Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis