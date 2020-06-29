All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:19 PM

4913 Karen Drive

4913 Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4913 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

This home is ready for your family. The large yard in the front and the back provide great space for play and entertaining. The kitchen is large. It has tons of counter and cabinet space and comes equipped with stainless steel appliances. Large living room windows allow in tons of natural light that showcase the beautiful new floors. New carpet in the bedrooms provides a warm and cozy space for relaxing. A detached garage and barn are available with this home.

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2268200995

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1270943?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4913 Karen Drive have any available units?
4913 Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4913 Karen Drive have?
Some of 4913 Karen Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4913 Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4913 Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 Karen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4913 Karen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4913 Karen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4913 Karen Drive offers parking.
Does 4913 Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4913 Karen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 4913 Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4913 Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 4913 Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4913 Karen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 Karen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 Karen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
