4759 Normal Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 full bath in Lawrence has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, the kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, beautiful tile in the bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, and a spacious backyard that includes a 1 car detached garage. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.



NO SECTION 8.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.