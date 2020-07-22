All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 4759 Normal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
4759 Normal Avenue
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:06 PM

4759 Normal Avenue

4759 Normal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4759 Normal Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 full bath in Lawrence has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, the kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, beautiful tile in the bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, and a spacious backyard that includes a 1 car detached garage. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.

NO SECTION 8.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4759 Normal Avenue have any available units?
4759 Normal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4759 Normal Avenue have?
Some of 4759 Normal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4759 Normal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4759 Normal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4759 Normal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4759 Normal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4759 Normal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4759 Normal Avenue offers parking.
Does 4759 Normal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4759 Normal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4759 Normal Avenue have a pool?
No, 4759 Normal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4759 Normal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4759 Normal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4759 Normal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4759 Normal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4759 Normal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4759 Normal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLawrence 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawrence Apartments with BalconiesLawrence Apartments with Parking
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
Speedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Cumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis