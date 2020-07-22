4759 Normal Avenue

Amenities
This recently updated 3 bedroom, 1 full bath in Lawrence has gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, the kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances, separate dining area, beautiful tile in the bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer, and a spacious backyard that includes a 1 car detached garage. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $35/month (per pet). No smoking.
NO SECTION 8.
Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.