Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4738 North Kitley Avenue

4738 North Kitley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4738 North Kitley Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL - the rest of January is free! Lawrence Township Schools! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has an updated kitchen, updated bath, hardwood floors, and neutral paint throughout. Home offers 2 nice size living areas. Family room has a stone wood burning fireplace. Large concrete back patio. This home includes washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, and stove/oven. Large fenced yard & storage shed. Close to I-465, shopping and schools.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 North Kitley Avenue have any available units?
4738 North Kitley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 4738 North Kitley Avenue have?
Some of 4738 North Kitley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 North Kitley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4738 North Kitley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 North Kitley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 North Kitley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4738 North Kitley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4738 North Kitley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4738 North Kitley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 North Kitley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 North Kitley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4738 North Kitley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4738 North Kitley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4738 North Kitley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 North Kitley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 North Kitley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4738 North Kitley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4738 North Kitley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
