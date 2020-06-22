4738 North Kitley Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - the rest of January is free! Lawrence Township Schools! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has an updated kitchen, updated bath, hardwood floors, and neutral paint throughout. Home offers 2 nice size living areas. Family room has a stone wood burning fireplace. Large concrete back patio. This home includes washer/dryer hookups, refrigerator, and stove/oven. Large fenced yard & storage shed. Close to I-465, shopping and schools.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.