4728 North Kitley Avenue
Last updated April 25 2019 at 10:53 PM

4728 North Kitley Avenue

4728 North Kitley Avenue · No Longer Available
4728 North Kitley Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226
Brookhaven

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
fireplace
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a beautiful wood look to the flooring, a very unique stone wall with matching accent fireplace, a 1 car attached garage, and a huge backyard perfect for outdoor entertainment. Don't delay. Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4728 North Kitley Avenue have any available units?
4728 North Kitley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4728 North Kitley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4728 North Kitley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 North Kitley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4728 North Kitley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4728 North Kitley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4728 North Kitley Avenue offers parking.
Does 4728 North Kitley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4728 North Kitley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 North Kitley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4728 North Kitley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4728 North Kitley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4728 North Kitley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 North Kitley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4728 North Kitley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4728 North Kitley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4728 North Kitley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
