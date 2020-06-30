4635 North Sadlier Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath barn style home is unique in so many ways. It has a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, has plenty of cabinet and counter top space, the rooms are spacious, it has plenty of storage, has neutral paint, and a low maintenance yard with a wooden deck off the back. Don't delay! This is a new listing!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



