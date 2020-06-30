All apartments in Lawrence
4635 North Sadlier Drive
4635 North Sadlier Drive

4635 North Sadlier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4635 North Sadlier Drive, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $500 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before December 5th!
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath barn style home is unique in so many ways. It has a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, has plenty of cabinet and counter top space, the rooms are spacious, it has plenty of storage, has neutral paint, and a low maintenance yard with a wooden deck off the back. Don't delay! This is a new listing!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4635 North Sadlier Drive have any available units?
4635 North Sadlier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4635 North Sadlier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4635 North Sadlier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 North Sadlier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4635 North Sadlier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4635 North Sadlier Drive offer parking?
No, 4635 North Sadlier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4635 North Sadlier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4635 North Sadlier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 North Sadlier Drive have a pool?
No, 4635 North Sadlier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4635 North Sadlier Drive have accessible units?
No, 4635 North Sadlier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 North Sadlier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 North Sadlier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4635 North Sadlier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4635 North Sadlier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

