Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

3 Bed 1 Bath with back patio. This home comes with a stove, fridge, and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Small pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max. **To view property Contact our property manager at 317-991-0199. We will contact you the same or next business day to schedule a showing. WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8!!