4608 N Hartman

4608 N Hartman Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4608 N Hartman Dr, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SHOWING FRIDAY, MARCH 8TH AT 3:30PM!!!!! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 248-243-6648 OR 313-887-0245 TO ADD YOUR NAME TO THE CALENDAR!!

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

We love PETS so plan to bring yours. There is no breed or size restriction.

If you are interested in applying for this home in person, please bring the following items with you to the showing:

1. $40 cash or money order for the application fee, per applicant.
2. Drivers License
3. Previous 30 days of verification of income (check stubs, award letters, etc..)
4. Section 8 packet if applicable

Visit www.metrodetroitrentals.com for a full list of our properties!
Call or text 248.243.6648 for showing times and questions!!

(RLNE4622209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 N Hartman have any available units?
4608 N Hartman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4608 N Hartman currently offering any rent specials?
4608 N Hartman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 N Hartman pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 N Hartman is pet friendly.
Does 4608 N Hartman offer parking?
No, 4608 N Hartman does not offer parking.
Does 4608 N Hartman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 N Hartman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 N Hartman have a pool?
No, 4608 N Hartman does not have a pool.
Does 4608 N Hartman have accessible units?
No, 4608 N Hartman does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 N Hartman have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 N Hartman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 N Hartman have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 N Hartman does not have units with air conditioning.
