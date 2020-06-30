All apartments in Lawrence
12229 Meadowfield Cir

12229 Meadowfield Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12229 Meadowfield Circle, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Year Special: $0 application fee for this home! Qualified applicant who starts a lease by 1/31/20 will receive 50% off of February rent! This three bedroom, one-story home features wood and carpeted flooring, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, an enclosed porch, and a fenced yard. The kitchen allows open views to the living spaces and includes plenty of cupboard and counter room. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups. 2 pets welcome with approval and fee(s). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tourhomes/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12229 Meadowfield Cir have any available units?
12229 Meadowfield Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 12229 Meadowfield Cir have?
Some of 12229 Meadowfield Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12229 Meadowfield Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12229 Meadowfield Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12229 Meadowfield Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12229 Meadowfield Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12229 Meadowfield Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12229 Meadowfield Cir offers parking.
Does 12229 Meadowfield Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12229 Meadowfield Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12229 Meadowfield Cir have a pool?
No, 12229 Meadowfield Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12229 Meadowfield Cir have accessible units?
No, 12229 Meadowfield Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12229 Meadowfield Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12229 Meadowfield Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12229 Meadowfield Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12229 Meadowfield Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

