12229 Meadowfield Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Year Special: $0 application fee for this home! Qualified applicant who starts a lease by 1/31/20 will receive 50% off of February rent! This three bedroom, one-story home features wood and carpeted flooring, a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, 2 full baths, 2 car garage, an enclosed porch, and a fenced yard. The kitchen allows open views to the living spaces and includes plenty of cupboard and counter room. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups. 2 pets welcome with approval and fee(s). AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tourhomes/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.