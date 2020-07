12081 PEBBLEBROOKE Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS IMMACULATE & NEWLY REMODELED RANCH IN PEBBLEBROOKE AT GEIST! THIS 3BR/2 FULL BATH FEATURING AN OPEN AND SPACIOUS CIRCULAR FLOORPLAN AND HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT! HUGE GREAT ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ALL NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED! MBR SUITE WITH HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! FRESHLY PAINTED! ALL NEW LUXURY VINYL HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT! NEW WINDOWS & PATIO DOOR! ALL NEUTRAL DECOR! SITUATED ON A PRIVATE CUL-DE-SAC. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED! ENJOY THE BACKYARD WITH HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING POND! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO SHOPPING, GEIST! WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! FINISHED 2 CAR GARAGE! LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE!