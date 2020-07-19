All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:54 AM

11741 Rossmore Drive

11741 Rossmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11741 Rossmore Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
4-bedroom home in Winding Ridge Golf Club is move-in ready with neutral decor. The eat-in kitchen with a pantry and all major appliances flows into the family room with a corner fireplace and sliding doors that access the rear patio. The office with French doors is a great flex/bonus space, also ideal for use as a guest space, formal dining room, or formal living room. Three bedrooms and two full baths are located on the main level, including the master suite with a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower. The second floor houses a huge 4th bedroom/bonus room. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, playground, and tennis courts. Close to schools, Fort Harrison State Park, lots of shopping and dining off of US-36, with easy access to I-465 and I-70!

Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.

View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11741 Rossmore Drive have any available units?
11741 Rossmore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11741 Rossmore Drive have?
Some of 11741 Rossmore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11741 Rossmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11741 Rossmore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11741 Rossmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11741 Rossmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11741 Rossmore Drive offer parking?
No, 11741 Rossmore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11741 Rossmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11741 Rossmore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11741 Rossmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11741 Rossmore Drive has a pool.
Does 11741 Rossmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 11741 Rossmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11741 Rossmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11741 Rossmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11741 Rossmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11741 Rossmore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
