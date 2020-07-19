11741 Rossmore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

4-bedroom home in Winding Ridge Golf Club is move-in ready with neutral decor. The eat-in kitchen with a pantry and all major appliances flows into the family room with a corner fireplace and sliding doors that access the rear patio. The office with French doors is a great flex/bonus space, also ideal for use as a guest space, formal dining room, or formal living room. Three bedrooms and two full baths are located on the main level, including the master suite with a walk-in closet, and a bath with a dual sink vanity, a garden tub, and a shower. The second floor houses a huge 4th bedroom/bonus room. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, playground, and tennis courts. Close to schools, Fort Harrison State Park, lots of shopping and dining off of US-36, with easy access to I-465 and I-70!



Rental Insurance required. Pets Accepted: Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max. Pet Insurance required.



View and apply now at www.GoalProperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.