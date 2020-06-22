All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 11618 Congressional Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
11618 Congressional Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11618 Congressional Lane

11618 Congressional Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11618 Congressional Lane, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now!! .This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1398 square feet of comfortable living space for all to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, easy-access laundry, open back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Call today for a self tour! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11618 Congressional Lane have any available units?
11618 Congressional Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 11618 Congressional Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11618 Congressional Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11618 Congressional Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11618 Congressional Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11618 Congressional Lane offer parking?
No, 11618 Congressional Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11618 Congressional Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11618 Congressional Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11618 Congressional Lane have a pool?
No, 11618 Congressional Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11618 Congressional Lane have accessible units?
No, 11618 Congressional Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11618 Congressional Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11618 Congressional Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11618 Congressional Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11618 Congressional Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis