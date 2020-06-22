11618 Congressional Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now!! .This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1398 square feet of comfortable living space for all to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, classic dining area, cook-friendly kitchen, easy-access laundry, open back yard, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it all yours! There is plush, neutral toned carpeting installed throughout the home to match any decor, with tiled flooring installed in the kitchen. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, black appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless! Call today for a self tour! Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.