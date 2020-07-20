11616 High Timber Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is located near 56th & German Church in Lawrence Township in popular Spring Run - a Winding Ridge golf course community. Home is within minutes to Pendleton Pike, Lawrence Schools, grocery stores and interstates. This property features a covered front porch, vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, newer counters/cabinets, center island and pantry, nice backyard with pond view and a 2-car attached garage. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a full bathroom with dual sinks. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits

Package. Details can be found here:

www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.