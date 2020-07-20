All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:05 PM

11616 High Timber Drive

11616 High Timber Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11616 High Timber Dr, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is located near 56th & German Church in Lawrence Township in popular Spring Run - a Winding Ridge golf course community. Home is within minutes to Pendleton Pike, Lawrence Schools, grocery stores and interstates. This property features a covered front porch, vaulted ceilings, spacious living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar, newer counters/cabinets, center island and pantry, nice backyard with pond view and a 2-car attached garage. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and a full bathroom with dual sinks. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits
Package. Details can be found here:
www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11616 High Timber Drive have any available units?
11616 High Timber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11616 High Timber Drive have?
Some of 11616 High Timber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11616 High Timber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11616 High Timber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11616 High Timber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11616 High Timber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11616 High Timber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11616 High Timber Drive offers parking.
Does 11616 High Timber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11616 High Timber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11616 High Timber Drive have a pool?
No, 11616 High Timber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11616 High Timber Drive have accessible units?
No, 11616 High Timber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11616 High Timber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11616 High Timber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11616 High Timber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11616 High Timber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
