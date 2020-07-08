11514 Long Lake Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This home has so many wonderful updates! This home features beautiful carpet, flooring, paint, fixtures and much more that will make this home one you will want to live in. Open floor plan with a kitchen that has plenty of room to do all your cooking. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features its own full en suite master bathroom with dual vanity and garden tub. Backyard is fenced in and private as the home backs up to a tree lined site. Youll love it! Home is also pet friendly and move in ready.



