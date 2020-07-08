All apartments in Lawrence
11514 Long Lake Lane
11514 Long Lake Lane

11514 Long Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11514 Long Lake Dr, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! This home has so many wonderful updates! This home features beautiful carpet, flooring, paint, fixtures and much more that will make this home one you will want to live in. Open floor plan with a kitchen that has plenty of room to do all your cooking. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom features its own full en suite master bathroom with dual vanity and garden tub. Backyard is fenced in and private as the home backs up to a tree lined site. Youll love it! Home is also pet friendly and move in ready.

Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11514 Long Lake Lane have any available units?
11514 Long Lake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11514 Long Lake Lane have?
Some of 11514 Long Lake Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11514 Long Lake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11514 Long Lake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11514 Long Lake Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11514 Long Lake Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11514 Long Lake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11514 Long Lake Lane offers parking.
Does 11514 Long Lake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11514 Long Lake Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11514 Long Lake Lane have a pool?
No, 11514 Long Lake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11514 Long Lake Lane have accessible units?
No, 11514 Long Lake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11514 Long Lake Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11514 Long Lake Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11514 Long Lake Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11514 Long Lake Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

