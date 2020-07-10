All apartments in Lawrence
Last updated November 26 2019 at 3:30 PM

11330 Winding Wood Court

11330 Winding Wood Court
Location

11330 Winding Wood Court, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular Brick Condominium with Main Floor Master Suite in the Coveted Villas at Winding Ridge! Bright and Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans and a Fantastic Sun Room. Great Room with Fireplace and Lots of Streaming Soft Light. Plush New Carpet and Paint in Beautiful Neutral Tones throughout! Two Bedrooms and a Spacious Office on the Main Floor. Kitchen with Pantry, Bright White Cabinets and an Eat at Kitchen Bar Counter is Open to the Dining Room and includes All Appliances! (Please note: Brand New Refrigerator not shown in photos or video). Lovely French Doors on the Office. The Second Story Additional Large Bedroom is a Wonderful Loft, Second Office, Exercise Area, or Play Room. The Attached 2 Car Garage has Plenty of Storage and Entry to the Mud/Laundry/Utility Room. Relax and Socialize at the Community Pool and Clubhouse and Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons in this Wonderful Neighborhood. HOA Covers all the Exterior Maintenance. Less than 25 minutes from Downtown Indy and All the City has to Offer!

Please note: Fresh paint being completed and Fanned window covers shown in photos are being removed.

Lawrence Township.

Gas and Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 Winding Wood Court have any available units?
11330 Winding Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 11330 Winding Wood Court have?
Some of 11330 Winding Wood Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 Winding Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
11330 Winding Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 Winding Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11330 Winding Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 11330 Winding Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 11330 Winding Wood Court offers parking.
Does 11330 Winding Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11330 Winding Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 Winding Wood Court have a pool?
Yes, 11330 Winding Wood Court has a pool.
Does 11330 Winding Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 11330 Winding Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 Winding Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11330 Winding Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11330 Winding Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11330 Winding Wood Court does not have units with air conditioning.

