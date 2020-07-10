11330 Winding Wood Court

Amenities

Spectacular Brick Condominium with Main Floor Master Suite in the Coveted Villas at Winding Ridge! Bright and Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans and a Fantastic Sun Room. Great Room with Fireplace and Lots of Streaming Soft Light. Plush New Carpet and Paint in Beautiful Neutral Tones throughout! Two Bedrooms and a Spacious Office on the Main Floor. Kitchen with Pantry, Bright White Cabinets and an Eat at Kitchen Bar Counter is Open to the Dining Room and includes All Appliances! (Please note: Brand New Refrigerator not shown in photos or video). Lovely French Doors on the Office. The Second Story Additional Large Bedroom is a Wonderful Loft, Second Office, Exercise Area, or Play Room. The Attached 2 Car Garage has Plenty of Storage and Entry to the Mud/Laundry/Utility Room. Relax and Socialize at the Community Pool and Clubhouse and Enjoy Good Times with Family and Friends throughout the Seasons in this Wonderful Neighborhood. HOA Covers all the Exterior Maintenance. Less than 25 minutes from Downtown Indy and All the City has to Offer!



Please note: Fresh paint being completed and Fanned window covers shown in photos are being removed.



Lawrence Township.



Gas and Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



