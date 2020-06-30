11011 Brave Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22792df0a9 ---- Make this stately four bedroom, two and a half bath house your next home! It has an expansive living and dining room, with a large kitchen and family room. The spacious master bedroom is sure to please as well. Enjoy the large yard and ample storage space in this home!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Disposal