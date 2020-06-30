All apartments in Lawrence
11011 Brave Ct

Location

11011 Brave Court, Lawrence, IN 46236
Oakland Hills at Geist

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/22792df0a9 ---- Make this stately four bedroom, two and a half bath house your next home! It has an expansive living and dining room, with a large kitchen and family room. The spacious master bedroom is sure to please as well. Enjoy the large yard and ample storage space in this home!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years Disposal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11011 Brave Ct have any available units?
11011 Brave Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 11011 Brave Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11011 Brave Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 Brave Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11011 Brave Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11011 Brave Ct offer parking?
No, 11011 Brave Ct does not offer parking.
Does 11011 Brave Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11011 Brave Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 Brave Ct have a pool?
No, 11011 Brave Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11011 Brave Ct have accessible units?
No, 11011 Brave Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 Brave Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11011 Brave Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11011 Brave Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11011 Brave Ct has units with air conditioning.

