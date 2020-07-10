All apartments in Lawrence
10944 Echo Trail
10944 Echo Trail

Location

10944 Echo Trail, Lawrence, IN 46236
Echo Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful, newly updated property just south of Geist Reservoir. Lovely, cozy fireplaces on both floors of this 2500 sq ft property! Enjoy an evening hanging out in the upstairs bonus room in front of the beautiful brick mantel. Master bedroom has a spacious private bathroom with double sinks and a soaking tub. Five rooms total on the upper level with one being the bonus room. Backyard is fenced with a patio, gazebo, lovely playset, and storage shed. There's even a brick dog house for your pet! New carpet, new paint, new porch decking, and fully repainted exterior. Property is available for sale or rent. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

