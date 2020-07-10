10944 Echo Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this beautiful, newly updated property just south of Geist Reservoir. Lovely, cozy fireplaces on both floors of this 2500 sq ft property! Enjoy an evening hanging out in the upstairs bonus room in front of the beautiful brick mantel. Master bedroom has a spacious private bathroom with double sinks and a soaking tub. Five rooms total on the upper level with one being the bonus room. Backyard is fenced with a patio, gazebo, lovely playset, and storage shed. There's even a brick dog house for your pet! New carpet, new paint, new porch decking, and fully repainted exterior. Property is available for sale or rent. Schedule your showing today!