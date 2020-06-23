All apartments in Lawrence
10555 Kensil Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10555 Kensil Street

10555 Kensil Street · No Longer Available
Location

10555 Kensil Street, Lawrence, IN 46236
Kensington Commons

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located in Indianapolis, IN and offers 1,980 sq ft of comfortable living space throughout. Features include vinyl flooring and carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio and fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10555 Kensil Street have any available units?
10555 Kensil Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 10555 Kensil Street have?
Some of 10555 Kensil Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10555 Kensil Street currently offering any rent specials?
10555 Kensil Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10555 Kensil Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10555 Kensil Street is pet friendly.
Does 10555 Kensil Street offer parking?
Yes, 10555 Kensil Street does offer parking.
Does 10555 Kensil Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10555 Kensil Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10555 Kensil Street have a pool?
No, 10555 Kensil Street does not have a pool.
Does 10555 Kensil Street have accessible units?
No, 10555 Kensil Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10555 Kensil Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10555 Kensil Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10555 Kensil Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10555 Kensil Street does not have units with air conditioning.
