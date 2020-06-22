All apartments in Lawrence
Find more places like 10527 Sedgegrass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
10527 Sedgegrass Drive
Last updated February 20 2020 at 7:45 PM

10527 Sedgegrass Drive

10527 Sedgegrass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10527 Sedgegrass Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Immaculate home located near the Winding Ridge Golf Club in Lawrence Township off 56th & Sunnyside. This home includes a large great room with vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with appliances and a separate eating area, breakfast bar, and a 2-car attached garage. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, a bay window, and a huge walk-in closet. Take advantage of the deck in the backyard along with a fenced backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive have any available units?
10527 Sedgegrass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive have?
Some of 10527 Sedgegrass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 Sedgegrass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10527 Sedgegrass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 Sedgegrass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10527 Sedgegrass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10527 Sedgegrass Drive does offer parking.
Does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 Sedgegrass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive have a pool?
No, 10527 Sedgegrass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive have accessible units?
No, 10527 Sedgegrass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10527 Sedgegrass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10527 Sedgegrass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10527 Sedgegrass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd
Lawrence, IN 46235
Lenox
5421 Calder Way
Lawrence, IN 46226
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr
Lawrence, IN 46216
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr
Lawrence, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Lawrence 1 BedroomsLawrence 2 Bedrooms
Lawrence Apartments with ParkingLawrence Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawrence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis