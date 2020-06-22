10527 Sedgegrass Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Immaculate home located near the Winding Ridge Golf Club in Lawrence Township off 56th & Sunnyside. This home includes a large great room with vaulted ceilings, spacious kitchen with appliances and a separate eating area, breakfast bar, and a 2-car attached garage. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, a bay window, and a huge walk-in closet. Take advantage of the deck in the backyard along with a fenced backyard. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



