6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue

Adorable, well maintained, and nicely appointed cottage on magnificent Lake Wawasee. Quaint setting on a quiet drive with limited traffic -- desirable for families with children, or for those who prefer a more peaceful stay at the lake. This is a seasonal weekly vacation rental (Price reflects an in season non holiday week). It has four bedrooms and sleeps 7 people comfortably. The cottage furnishings are clean and in good working condition. The property has a large swimming & wading area with a sandy lake bottom. The lakefront shore has a concrete seawall and pier at ground level. Wading depths range from 16" at the seawall to 3’-4’ at the end of the 100 ft pier with sandy bottom. Enjoy the cool lake breezes and warm summer sun while relaxing on the lakefront pier, with a 20 ft x 10 ft sitting area. Located only 2 miles from the center of town, its convenience paired with the quiet neighborhood can’t be beat. Your lake retreat awaits! Off Season Rates - $200/ night; $500 refundable damage deposit; 4 night minimum; Check in:4PM/ Check out: 10AM Prime Time Rates (May - Sept): $2200/ week; $500 refundable damage deposit; 1 week minimum; Friday 4PM - Friday 10 AM Holiday Rates (Memorial Day, 4th of July & Labor Day) : $2700/ week; $500 refundable damage deposit; 1 week minimum; Friday 4PM - Friday 10 AM Call for Availablity!