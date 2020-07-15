All apartments in Kosciusko County
Kosciusko County, IN
6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:48 AM

6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue

6250 East Trusdell Avenue · (260) 715-1000
Location

6250 East Trusdell Avenue, Kosciusko County, IN 46567

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable, well maintained, and nicely appointed cottage on magnificent Lake Wawasee. Quaint setting on a quiet drive with limited traffic -- desirable for families with children, or for those who prefer a more peaceful stay at the lake. This is a seasonal weekly vacation rental (Price reflects an in season non holiday week). It has four bedrooms and sleeps 7 people comfortably. The cottage furnishings are clean and in good working condition. The property has a large swimming & wading area with a sandy lake bottom. The lakefront shore has a concrete seawall and pier at ground level. Wading depths range from 16" at the seawall to 3’-4’ at the end of the 100 ft pier with sandy bottom. Enjoy the cool lake breezes and warm summer sun while relaxing on the lakefront pier, with a 20 ft x 10 ft sitting area. Located only 2 miles from the center of town, its convenience paired with the quiet neighborhood can’t be beat. Your lake retreat awaits! Off Season Rates - $200/ night; $500 refundable damage deposit; 4 night minimum; Check in:4PM/ Check out: 10AM Prime Time Rates (May - Sept): $2200/ week; $500 refundable damage deposit; 1 week minimum; Friday 4PM - Friday 10 AM Holiday Rates (Memorial Day, 4th of July & Labor Day) : $2700/ week; $500 refundable damage deposit; 1 week minimum; Friday 4PM - Friday 10 AM Call for Availablity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue have any available units?
6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue have?
Some of 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue's amenities include fireplace, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kosciusko County.
Does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue offer parking?
No, 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue have a pool?
No, 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
