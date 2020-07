Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool dogs allowed cats allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly hot tub trash valet

As soon as you arrive at Orchard Ridge Apartments, you know you are home! The mature landscaping gives that country feel, however we are close to schools, banking, shopping, dining, and entertainment. All apartments have a balcony or a patio, central air, large closets, fully equipped kitchens including large refreigerator, washer and dryer, blinds and privacy storage. Enjoy our pool or newly redecorated clubhouse. Stop in today to choose your new apartment home!