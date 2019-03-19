All apartments in Ingalls
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10953 Mansfield Way

10953 Mansfield Way · No Longer Available
10953 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN 46048

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
granite counters
stainless steel
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Three bedroom with loft on a walking trail and nature right outside your back door on a wonderful lake. You will love the floor plan of this home offering a beautiful living room. The eat in kitchen features granite counter-tops, a center island, and stainless steel ktichen appliances. Large closets in the bedrooms and the master suite offers a gigantic closet and full en suite master bath. Ideal setting in a wonderful neighborhood.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 10953 Mansfield Way have any available units?
10953 Mansfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
Is 10953 Mansfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
10953 Mansfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10953 Mansfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10953 Mansfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 10953 Mansfield Way offer parking?
No, 10953 Mansfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 10953 Mansfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10953 Mansfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10953 Mansfield Way have a pool?
No, 10953 Mansfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 10953 Mansfield Way have accessible units?
No, 10953 Mansfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10953 Mansfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10953 Mansfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10953 Mansfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10953 Mansfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.

