10953 Mansfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Three bedroom with loft on a walking trail and nature right outside your back door on a wonderful lake. You will love the floor plan of this home offering a beautiful living room. The eat in kitchen features granite counter-tops, a center island, and stainless steel ktichen appliances. Large closets in the bedrooms and the master suite offers a gigantic closet and full en suite master bath. Ideal setting in a wonderful neighborhood.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.