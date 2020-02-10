All apartments in Ingalls
Ingalls, IN
10944 Mansfield Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:12 PM

10944 Mansfield Way

10944 Mansfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

10944 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Amazing, 1,980 square feet, 3 bedroom 2-story home available in Ingalls! Home features spacious living room area and a separate family room with a beautiful stone fireplace. Fresh paint and flooring throughout. Large eat-in kitchen looks out to huge back yard. Great loft perfect for work or play. The LARGE master suite also includes a private bathroom with a garden tub and a HUGE walk-in closet. Two more nice sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath complete the upstairs. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10944 Mansfield Way have any available units?
10944 Mansfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
What amenities does 10944 Mansfield Way have?
Some of 10944 Mansfield Way's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10944 Mansfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
10944 Mansfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10944 Mansfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10944 Mansfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 10944 Mansfield Way offer parking?
No, 10944 Mansfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 10944 Mansfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10944 Mansfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10944 Mansfield Way have a pool?
No, 10944 Mansfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 10944 Mansfield Way have accessible units?
No, 10944 Mansfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10944 Mansfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10944 Mansfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10944 Mansfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10944 Mansfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.

