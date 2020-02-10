10944 Mansfield Way

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Amazing, 1,980 square feet, 3 bedroom 2-story home available in Ingalls! Home features spacious living room area and a separate family room with a beautiful stone fireplace. Fresh paint and flooring throughout. Large eat-in kitchen looks out to huge back yard. Great loft perfect for work or play. The LARGE master suite also includes a private bathroom with a garden tub and a HUGE walk-in closet. Two more nice sized bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath complete the upstairs. Pets Negotiable! Move-in Ready! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.