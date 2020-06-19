All apartments in Hammond
Find more places like 1018 167th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hammond, IN
/
1018 167th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1018 167th St

1018 167th Street · (708) 895-1411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hammond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN 46324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1018 167th St · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Property Description
Edit Property Description

1018 167th Street
Hammond, IN 46324
Phone# show contact info
Fax# show contact info
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays

"AVAILABLE NOW"

2 Bedroom/1 Bath 900 sq ft Raised Ranch House Available @ $1,045.00/Month Rent + $1,045.00 Security Deposit and a $40.00/Adult Credit Application Fee Required

*Stove, Refrigerator, Carpet, Water, Sewer and Garbage Pick up included

*2 Car Garage

*14' X 12' Master Bedroom and 12' X 10' Second Bedroom

*Forced Air Gas Furnace

*Full Basement Partially Finished with Two Bonus Rooms and Washer/Dryer Hook ups

*Fenced Yard

***Pets OK with $250.00/Pet - Non Refundable Pet Deposit OR $25.00/Month Extra Rent

**Residents Pay Nipsco (Gas & Electric) and Takes Care of Landscaping and Snow Removal

Community Features

Close to Hospital
Convenient to Southwest Indiana, Chicago, IL and South Chicago land Suburbs
Excellent transportation via Indiana Toll way, Interstate 80, and Interstate 94

(RLNE1319902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 167th St have any available units?
1018 167th St has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hammond, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 167th St have?
Some of 1018 167th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 167th St currently offering any rent specials?
1018 167th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 167th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 167th St is pet friendly.
Does 1018 167th St offer parking?
Yes, 1018 167th St does offer parking.
Does 1018 167th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 167th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 167th St have a pool?
No, 1018 167th St does not have a pool.
Does 1018 167th St have accessible units?
No, 1018 167th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 167th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 167th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1018 167th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd
Hammond, IN 46320

Similar Pages

Hammond 1 BedroomsHammond 2 Bedrooms
Hammond Apartments with BalconyHammond Apartments with Gym
Hammond Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, IL
Westmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILBensenville, IL
La Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity