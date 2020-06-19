1018 167th St

Amenities
1018 167th Street
Hammond, IN 46324
Phone# show contact info
Fax# show contact info
Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays
"AVAILABLE NOW"
2 Bedroom/1 Bath 900 sq ft Raised Ranch House Available @ $1,045.00/Month Rent + $1,045.00 Security Deposit and a $40.00/Adult Credit Application Fee Required
*Stove, Refrigerator, Carpet, Water, Sewer and Garbage Pick up included
*2 Car Garage
*14' X 12' Master Bedroom and 12' X 10' Second Bedroom
*Forced Air Gas Furnace
*Full Basement Partially Finished with Two Bonus Rooms and Washer/Dryer Hook ups
*Fenced Yard
***Pets OK with $250.00/Pet - Non Refundable Pet Deposit OR $25.00/Month Extra Rent
**Residents Pay Nipsco (Gas & Electric) and Takes Care of Landscaping and Snow Removal
Close to Hospital
Convenient to Southwest Indiana, Chicago, IL and South Chicago land Suburbs
Excellent transportation via Indiana Toll way, Interstate 80, and Interstate 94
