1018 167th St

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Property Description

Edit Property Description



1018 167th Street

Hammond, IN 46324

Phone# show contact info

Fax# show contact info

Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays



"AVAILABLE NOW"



2 Bedroom/1 Bath 900 sq ft Raised Ranch House Available @ $1,045.00/Month Rent + $1,045.00 Security Deposit and a $40.00/Adult Credit Application Fee Required



*Stove, Refrigerator, Carpet, Water, Sewer and Garbage Pick up included



*2 Car Garage



*14' X 12' Master Bedroom and 12' X 10' Second Bedroom



*Forced Air Gas Furnace



*Full Basement Partially Finished with Two Bonus Rooms and Washer/Dryer Hook ups



*Fenced Yard



***Pets OK with $250.00/Pet - Non Refundable Pet Deposit OR $25.00/Month Extra Rent



**Residents Pay Nipsco (Gas & Electric) and Takes Care of Landscaping and Snow Removal



Community Features



Close to Hospital

Convenient to Southwest Indiana, Chicago, IL and South Chicago land Suburbs

Excellent transportation via Indiana Toll way, Interstate 80, and Interstate 94



(RLNE1319902)