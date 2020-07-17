All apartments in Hamilton County
Last updated May 8 2019 at 3:05 PM

10405 Ethel Avenue

10405 Ethel St · No Longer Available
Location

10405 Ethel St, Hamilton County, IN 46280

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Superior location right on the popular Monon Trail about 1/2 a mile from the new Central Park. Brand new two-bedroom townhouse with soaring vaulted ceilings, quality oak cabinets & fashionable fixtures throughout. Relax and unwind in your master suite with a private bathroom & large walk-in closet. The bright windows and open spaces welcome any visitor. This location falls within the award winning Carmel school district & is walking di stance from Orchard Park Elementary
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10405 Ethel Avenue have any available units?
10405 Ethel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hamilton County, IN.
Is 10405 Ethel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10405 Ethel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10405 Ethel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10405 Ethel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10405 Ethel Avenue offer parking?
No, 10405 Ethel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10405 Ethel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10405 Ethel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10405 Ethel Avenue have a pool?
No, 10405 Ethel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10405 Ethel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10405 Ethel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10405 Ethel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10405 Ethel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10405 Ethel Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10405 Ethel Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
