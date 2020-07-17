10405 Ethel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Superior location right on the popular Monon Trail about 1/2 a mile from the new Central Park. Brand new two-bedroom townhouse with soaring vaulted ceilings, quality oak cabinets & fashionable fixtures throughout. Relax and unwind in your master suite with a private bathroom & large walk-in closet. The bright windows and open spaces welcome any visitor. This location falls within the award winning Carmel school district & is walking di stance from Orchard Park Elementary

