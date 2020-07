Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint home on quiet dead end. Fenced yard, private patio. Freshly painted inside. Well maintained, updated throughout. New carpet. Stainless appliances, granite countertops. Generous size master up along with two other bedrooms. Master has walk-in closet, private bath. 2 car garage with attic space above. Minutes from Premiere shopping and restaurants, and the Monon Trail. Easy access to Main Street Carmel, 465 loop. Carmel Clay Schools.