3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM
45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Griffith, IN
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
33 Units Available
The Lakes at 8201
8201 Polo Club Dr, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1700 sqft
The Lakes at 8201 is located in Merrillville, IN. Unit amenities include open floor plans, walk-in closets, double kitchen sinks, sundecks, and proximity to the area's many shopping, dining and entertainment venues, including Southlake Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4200 Van Buren St
4200 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
4200 Van Buren St Available 07/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater,
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4221 massachusette
4221 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
single family - Property Id: 149951 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149951 Property Id 149951 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5893357)
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
1024 w 35th place
1024 West 35th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1600 sqft
single family - Property Id: 195642 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195642 Property Id 195642 (RLNE5877673)
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1013 Stevenson St
1013 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
HT - Property Id: 301557 Beautiful property located on the west side of Gary slab ranch style home quite neighborhood, section 8 ok, bus route. Minutes away from train and hi way. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
1512 W 45th Ave
1512 West 45th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1512 W 45th Ave Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures,
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.
1 of 10
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Brunswick
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Ambridge Mann
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
273 Cleveland St Available 07/16/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
6333 Nevada Avenue
6333 Nevada Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1089 sqft
6333 Nevada Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 1,089 and this home was built in 1957. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and a private yard.
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
1720 Inner Cir.
1720 Inner Circle, Munster, IN
Very clean and well-maintained 4 bedrooms 2 bath BiLevel. As you enter the spacious foyer area and head to the L Shaped Living Room and Dining Room take a look at the stunning Oak Floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
7414 Tapper Avenue
7414 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
Over 3000 square feet of living in this cape cod. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and full unfinished basement. Detached over sized 2 car garage and fenced yard. Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3950 W 76th Ln
3950 West 76th Lane, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
DO NOT REPLY THROUGH SITE! I WILL NOT REPLY! Thank you. NO SECTION 8. Very clean apartment, nice neighborhood. Close to Southlake Mall and restaurants. $35 in person application fee per person 18 and over.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1020 Stevenson St
1020 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
1 of 27
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2640 Duluth St
2640 Duluth Street, Highland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent! - Open and spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house for rent in Highland!! This home has a fenced in backyard with a deck and lawn.
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Tolleston
2343 Taney Pl
2343 Taney Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Results within 10 miles of Griffith
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
2119 221st St
2119 221st Street, Sauk Village, IL
GORGEOUS 4 BED WITH PARK SETTING - SAUK VILLAGE - Property Id: 302757 This Sweet gem of a House Will Not Last Long! *Central Heat *GleamingHardwood Floors *Tons of closet & storage space *Updated kitchen & baths *Fenced In Backyard
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Southdale
2022 215th Pl
2022 215th Place, Sauk Village, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
3 BEDROOM STUNNER IN SAUK VILLAGE - Property Id: 301662 This Sweet gem of a House Will Not Last Long! *Plush Carpet *Spacious Living Room *Modern Kitchen Appliances *Ceiling Fans *Plenty of Closet Space *Generous Sized Bedrooms *Fresh & Updated
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.
