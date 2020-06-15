All apartments in Griffith
Find more places like 860 N. Jay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Griffith, IN
/
860 N. Jay St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

860 N. Jay St

860 North Jay Avenue · (219) 230-6177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Griffith
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

860 North Jay Avenue, Griffith, IN 46319

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 860 N. Jay St · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath house with HARDWOOD and QUARTZ counter tops, full basement 2 car garage, spacious rooms and yard! - **4th of JULY SAVINGS: $500 off your First Months Rent** Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath BRICK house with a 2 car garage! Featuring HARDWOOD floors throughout, QUARTZ counter tops in the kitchen, appliances fridge and stove will be available upon signing the lease, beautiful bathroom, full basement with laundry hook ups and "storage" rooms, central AC/heating, spacious bedrooms that could accommodate Queen or King size bedrooms sets.
Close to express way, shopping, downtown Griffith for the Summer festivals, restaurants and more.

$1450/month
$1450/deposit
$35 application for each adult over 18
NO PETS
NO SECT 8

(RLNE5626871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 N. Jay St have any available units?
860 N. Jay St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 860 N. Jay St have?
Some of 860 N. Jay St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 N. Jay St currently offering any rent specials?
860 N. Jay St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 N. Jay St pet-friendly?
No, 860 N. Jay St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Griffith.
Does 860 N. Jay St offer parking?
Yes, 860 N. Jay St does offer parking.
Does 860 N. Jay St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 N. Jay St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 N. Jay St have a pool?
No, 860 N. Jay St does not have a pool.
Does 860 N. Jay St have accessible units?
No, 860 N. Jay St does not have accessible units.
Does 860 N. Jay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 N. Jay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 860 N. Jay St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 860 N. Jay St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 860 N. Jay St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Griffith 2 BedroomsGriffith 3 Bedrooms
Griffith Apartments with GarageGriffith Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Griffith Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, IL
Berwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILLakes of the Four Seasons, IN
Summit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILGlenwood, ILMatteson, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, ILFranklin Park, ILOak Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity