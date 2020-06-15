860 N. Jay St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath house with HARDWOOD and QUARTZ counter tops, full basement 2 car garage, spacious rooms and yard! - **4th of JULY SAVINGS: $500 off your First Months Rent** Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath BRICK house with a 2 car garage! Featuring HARDWOOD floors throughout, QUARTZ counter tops in the kitchen, appliances fridge and stove will be available upon signing the lease, beautiful bathroom, full basement with laundry hook ups and "storage" rooms, central AC/heating, spacious bedrooms that could accommodate Queen or King size bedrooms sets.

Close to express way, shopping, downtown Griffith for the Summer festivals, restaurants and more.



$1450/month

$1450/deposit

$35 application for each adult over 18

NO PETS

NO SECT 8



