Apartment List
/
IN
/
greenwood
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

23 Apartments under $700 for rent in Greenwood, IN

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$659
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
2 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$503
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Edgewood
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
9 Units Available
I65-South Emerson
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
South Perry
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$674
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$714
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Southdale
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
775 sqft
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
Cross Roads at Madison Park
4725 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
865 sqft
Granite Countertops, new appliances, new windows, 3 tone paint, new cabinets, wood floors. 111 total units within walking distance to the University of Indianapolis. So affordable! 317-345-0357.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Edgewood
5130 Southgreen Drive Apt #4
5130 Southgreen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
813 sqft
SAVE SAVE SAVE!! Cross Roads at Southgreen Apartments offer one and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable rate.
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Beech Grove
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mars Hill
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
411 N Oakland Ave
411 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$575
COMING SOON - Cozy 3 Bedroom Duplex Near Michigan and Rural Street - This newly rehabbed apartment building sits between the rising Near Southside quiet neighborhood and Downtown Indianapolis! This newly rehabbed spacious three bedroom is located

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
619 N Oxford St
619 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
768 sqft
This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Near Southside
1524 South Talbott Street
1524 South Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
1011 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come tour this one bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1011 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, central air, washer/dryer hookups, is freshly painted and newly renovated.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Irvington
417 S. Arlington Ave.
417 South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$595
530 sqft
Now Showing a 1 bedroom, 1bath duplex in Indianapolis - Indianapolis: Arlington & Washington 1 Bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex with living room, dining room, kitchen and basement.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 11:03am
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
1535 E Legrande Ave
1535 E Legrande Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
632 sqft
Ready to move-in! Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex home with unfinished basement. This home has gone through some updates, including updated bathroom, new light fixtures, fresh paint and flooring, and is located on a quiet street.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
1527 Villa Ave
1527 Villa Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
Nice 1 Bedroom - This Cozy 1 bedroom is located on a quiet street close to the Circle Center Mall, Downtown Indianapolis and I-65. This property has a huge front porch and a large living area.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
514 North Gladstone Avenue
514 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
798 sqft
Located right on the fringes of Tuxedo Park and Bosart Brown neighborhoods and just a few blocks from Emerson Heights you will love this popular 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
2041 Southeastern Ave
2041 Southeastern Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
This Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow is ready for you to move in!! Although this home does NOT have central A/C, it DOES include washer and dryer connections, stove and refrigerator with a spacious fenced in front yard! You will be within walking

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
Irvington
5121 East BURGESS Avenue
5121 Burgess Ave, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$545
816 sqft
This property qualifies for Section 8. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is renovated, like new, and move-in ready. With large bedrooms, a large living room and a large kitchen you will love being able to stretch out in your new home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Mars Hill
2861 South Roena Street
2861 South Roena Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath updated unit on the Southwest side of Indianapolis. Will not last long! Link to application ----> https://comaze-flllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Irvington
128 South Butler Avenue
128 South Butler Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1044 sqft
The Historic Charm of this 2 bedroom duplex on the east side community is what attracts tenants and owners to the Area. Dine at Jokckamo Upper Crust Pizza, the Rock-Cola Cafe, or The Famous Steer Drive In.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
1921 E Maryland St
1921 East Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
624 sqft
Irish Hills Duplex 2 Bed 1 Bath Comes with a stove, fridge, central air. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Near Southeast
1923 E Maryland St
1923 East Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
624 sqft
Irish Hills Duplex 2 Bed 1 Bath with Parking Comes with a stove, fridge, central air. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.

July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenwood Rent Report. Greenwood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenwood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Greenwood rents declined slightly over the past month

Greenwood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Greenwood stand at $751 for a one-bedroom apartment and $930 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Greenwood's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Greenwood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents increased 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Greenwood rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Greenwood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Greenwood is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Greenwood's median two-bedroom rent of $930 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Greenwood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Greenwood than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Greenwood.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Greenwood 1 BedroomsGreenwood 2 BedroomsGreenwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood 3 BedroomsGreenwood Accessible ApartmentsGreenwood Apartments under $700Greenwood Apartments under $800
    Greenwood Apartments with BalconyGreenwood Apartments with GarageGreenwood Apartments with GymGreenwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreenwood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreenwood Apartments with ParkingGreenwood Apartments with Pool
    Greenwood Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenwood Cheap PlacesGreenwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenwood Furnished ApartmentsGreenwood Luxury PlacesGreenwood Pet Friendly PlacesGreenwood Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
    Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, IN
    New Castle, INSeymour, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INNorth Vernon, INCumberland, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
    Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
    Butler University