605 Fern Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

605 Fern Street

605 Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
***$99 1st Month Rent*** 605 Fern St. / 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Greenfield Indiana - ***$99 1st Month Rent*** This updated 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath 2 story home is a beautiful property. The home has offers a large eat in kitchen / diningroom combo that has plenty of room for friends and family. A large living room offers plenty of space for entertaining. The master bedroom offers ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. Newer flooring in living room and hall.The two car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles. This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00. If interested in a showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.

Not accepting Section 8 at this time.

(RLNE5222013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Fern Street have any available units?
605 Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 605 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Fern Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 Fern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenfield.
Does 605 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 Fern Street offers parking.
Does 605 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 605 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 605 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Fern Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Fern Street does not have units with air conditioning.
