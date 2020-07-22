605 Fern Street

Amenities

***$99 1st Month Rent*** 605 Fern St. / 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Greenfield Indiana - ***$99 1st Month Rent*** This updated 3 bedroom 2.5 full bath 2 story home is a beautiful property. The home has offers a large eat in kitchen / diningroom combo that has plenty of room for friends and family. A large living room offers plenty of space for entertaining. The master bedroom offers ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. Newer flooring in living room and hall.The two car attached garage offers shelter for your vehicles. This home rents for $1175.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1175.00. If interested in a showing please contact Mike at 317-210-0018.



Not accepting Section 8 at this time.



(RLNE5222013)