324 Meadow Lane Court
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:42 PM

324 Meadow Lane Court

324 Meadow Lane Court · No Longer Available
Location

324 Meadow Lane Court, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom tri-level home in Greenfield, close to shopping, good jobs and great schools. Walk into the vaulted living room that leads into the kitchen stocked with cabinets and appliances already installed. The upper level includes large bedrooms while the lower level hosts a large bonus room as well as a spare room with a bathroom included. This home is made even better by adding in a huge 2 car garage and a large backyard with privacy fence! Don't delay!! This property will not last long!!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home!!!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Meadow Lane Court have any available units?
324 Meadow Lane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 324 Meadow Lane Court currently offering any rent specials?
324 Meadow Lane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Meadow Lane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Meadow Lane Court is pet friendly.
Does 324 Meadow Lane Court offer parking?
Yes, 324 Meadow Lane Court offers parking.
Does 324 Meadow Lane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Meadow Lane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Meadow Lane Court have a pool?
No, 324 Meadow Lane Court does not have a pool.
Does 324 Meadow Lane Court have accessible units?
No, 324 Meadow Lane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Meadow Lane Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Meadow Lane Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Meadow Lane Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Meadow Lane Court does not have units with air conditioning.
