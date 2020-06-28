324 Meadow Lane Court

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom tri-level home in Greenfield, close to shopping, good jobs and great schools. Walk into the vaulted living room that leads into the kitchen stocked with cabinets and appliances already installed. The upper level includes large bedrooms while the lower level hosts a large bonus room as well as a spare room with a bathroom included. This home is made even better by adding in a huge 2 car garage and a large backyard with privacy fence! Don't delay!! This property will not last long!!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home!!!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



