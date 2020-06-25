All apartments in Greenfield
288 Pixy Ct

288 Pixy Court · No Longer Available
Location

288 Pixy Court, Greenfield, IN 46140

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This warm and cozy 3 bed 2 bath ranch-style home located in Greenfield, IN. The warm vinyl plank flooring flows from the entryway into the living area. The kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, bonus pantry storage, and all black high-efficiency appliances. The master features a full bath. The 2 car attached garage and laundry room offer additional room for storage. The backyard is spacious in size and makes it ideal for entertaining guests and perfect for pets.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 288 Pixy Ct have any available units?
288 Pixy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenfield, IN.
Is 288 Pixy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
288 Pixy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 288 Pixy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 288 Pixy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 288 Pixy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 288 Pixy Ct offers parking.
Does 288 Pixy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 288 Pixy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 288 Pixy Ct have a pool?
No, 288 Pixy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 288 Pixy Ct have accessible units?
No, 288 Pixy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 288 Pixy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 288 Pixy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 288 Pixy Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 288 Pixy Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
