288 Pixy Ct

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This warm and cozy 3 bed 2 bath ranch-style home located in Greenfield, IN. The warm vinyl plank flooring flows from the entryway into the living area. The kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry, bonus pantry storage, and all black high-efficiency appliances. The master features a full bath. The 2 car attached garage and laundry room offer additional room for storage. The backyard is spacious in size and makes it ideal for entertaining guests and perfect for pets.This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.