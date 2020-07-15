All apartments in Goshen
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

158 Tulip Blvd

158 Tulip Boulevard · (574) 534-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

158 Tulip Boulevard, Goshen, IN 46526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 158 Tulip Blvd · Avail. Aug 14

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1507 sqft

Amenities

158 Tulip Blvd Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Condo Overlooking Pond! - Enjoy living here and not having the responsibility of mowing the yard! This beautiful condo overlooks a pond with a fountain. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Main Floor laundry room, 1 car garage, and a basement. It is located on the west side of Goshen in The Gardens Subdivision.

This unit includes- Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer hook-up, and Central Air Conditioning.

Tenant is responsible for utilities and association fee of $162/month.

Sorry no pets. No smoking.

Call 574-574-7368 to schedule your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2872674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Tulip Blvd have any available units?
158 Tulip Blvd has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 158 Tulip Blvd have?
Some of 158 Tulip Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Tulip Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
158 Tulip Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Tulip Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 158 Tulip Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goshen.
Does 158 Tulip Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 158 Tulip Blvd offers parking.
Does 158 Tulip Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Tulip Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Tulip Blvd have a pool?
No, 158 Tulip Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 158 Tulip Blvd have accessible units?
No, 158 Tulip Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Tulip Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Tulip Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Tulip Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 158 Tulip Blvd has units with air conditioning.
