Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

158 Tulip Blvd Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath Condo Overlooking Pond! - Enjoy living here and not having the responsibility of mowing the yard! This beautiful condo overlooks a pond with a fountain. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Main Floor laundry room, 1 car garage, and a basement. It is located on the west side of Goshen in The Gardens Subdivision.



This unit includes- Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer hook-up, and Central Air Conditioning.



Tenant is responsible for utilities and association fee of $162/month.



Sorry no pets. No smoking.



Call 574-574-7368 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE2872674)