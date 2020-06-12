/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goshen, IN
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Tanglewood Dr Apt B
213 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
982 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in Goshen - 2-Bedroom 1-Bathroom Tenants Must Have Gas & Electric and Water & Sewer Transferred into their Name Refrigerator Electric Oven/Range Forced Air Gas Furnace Central A/C Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookup (Gas or
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1375 Park 33 Blvd 807
1375 Park 33 Blvd, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1164 sqft
Unit 807 Available 08/20/20 *Pet Friendly* 2/2 Apt w/ Spacious Attached Garage - Property Id: 255777 **AVAILABLE 8/20/2020** Looking for an apartment that checks all the boxes....beautiful....spacious....
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1825 Manor Haus Ct. Apt. 4
1825 Manor Haus Court, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment Located off of College Avenue in Goshen - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5598235)
Results within 5 miles of Goshen
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$682
947 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$739
920 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.
Results within 10 miles of Goshen
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hayden
1 Unit Available
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 06/24/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
315 E Chicago St
315 East Chicago Street, Syracuse, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1392 sqft
2 Bedroom Home in Syracuse - Next to Syracuse Lake - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Syracuse next to Syracuse Lake could be yours for you to enjoy for summers on the lake! Property comes with stove, refrigerator.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
722 E Simonton St
722 East Simonton Street, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
$100 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT - Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Elkhart! - Love Chip and Joanna Gaines? Then you will love this renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has a touch of their inspiration complete with barn door and accent details
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Elkhart
1 Unit Available
229 W Jackson Blvd Apt 3C
229 West Jackson Boulevard, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
750 sqft
Recently Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Downtown Elkhart - Recently Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment in Downtown Elkhart 1-Bathroom Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name Water & Sewer Included in Rent Refrigerator Gas
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
111 E Haiden Drive Apt #15
111 East Haiden Drive, Syracuse, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
2 unit duplex 2 unit duplex